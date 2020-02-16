Editorial Cartoon: Bernie Virus
OUR VIEW Activist Cesar Chavez once said, “Kindness and compassion toward all living things is a mark of a civilized society. …”
Indeed, that is precisely what our Humane Society facilities are doing. And with the merger, the two major providers will be doing it together
OUR VIEW The “What Were You Wearing” exhibit forces us to examine attitudes and beliefs about sexual assault, and that what a person chooses to wear should not open them to any kind of assault.
The labor law that sprang from California Assembly Bill 5 remains a work in progress.
OUR VIEW Good news and a sunny forecast are always welcome in a farming community, especially these days with so much going on in trade negotiations between the United States and its trading partners. It’s especially relevant here, as agriculture is North County and Santa Barbara County’s most prolific economic sector.
OUR VIEW Perhaps in a presidential election year President Trump will listen to the cries for help coming from farmers. The president recently spoke to a national farm gathering in Texas, but when he touted his administration’s successful new ethanol policy, the hall went dead silent, because at least to corn farmers the ethanol deal has been a sharp knife ripping through famers’ profits. Santa Barbara County farmers are also feeling that sharp blade. What they want — and what all American farmers want — is policy stability, and to stay in business.