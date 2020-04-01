Editorial Cartoon: Baking Bread
OUR VIEW Finally, an opportunity to express our opinion on something other than the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, we are just shifting from one disaster to another.
GUEST COMMENTARY As Congress and the White House continue to debate the bailout and future actions, it is imperative that the lessons from the recent past be repeated. Strong policy-driven conditions, an independent inspector general with primary jurisdiction (an excellent candidate would be the special inspector general's office for TARP, which is still in business and has plenty of bandwidth as its original mission wanes) and specified congressional oversight will go a long way toward doing so.
OUR VIEW This is a difficult time for everyone. And it’s a difficult time for us. Our news-gathering and presentation teams are working almost around the clock. We have a terrific staff, and they are doing a top-notch job of bringing you the latest news on the virus and other important matters, local, state, national and international.
OUR VIEW Is martial law really necessary, getting the military involved? No, what’s really necessary is for our elected representatives to wake up, do their jobs. OK, now it’s your turn to share your thoughts.