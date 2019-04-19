Editorial cartoon: Assange ejected 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Download PDF × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close Sign up Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Ad Vault 141639-1.pdf 14 hrs ago Ad Vault 141485-1.pdf Apr 15, 2019 Ad Vault C21 4/14 Apr 14, 2019 Sandy Schmidt 1811 S Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93452 805-878-0720 Website Ad Vault WEEKLY AD Apr 17, 2019 Furniture Depot 222 W Main St, Santa Maria, CA 93458 805-928-6101 Website Ad Vault 141661-1.pdf 10 hrs ago Ad Vault BSD APRIL Updated Apr 16, 2019 Western Tree Service 1130 E Clark Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-264-4874 Ad Vault Village Properties- - Congrat Ad -Carey Apr 18, 2019 Village Properties 430 LOMA MEDIA RD, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 805-478-9318 Website Ad Vault 141574-1.pdf Apr 17, 2019 Ad Vault 141626-1.pdf 15 hrs ago Ad Vault EASTER AD 2019 1 hr ago City Of Santa Maria Utilities 2065 E Main St, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-925-0951 Website