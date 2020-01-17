All the President's Men
The last time the Santa Maria Public Library was open on Sundays the nation was recovering from the Great Depression. In other words, about three-quarters of a century, or the typical lifespan of a modern American.
OPINION The governor’s plan may not be the perfect solution to what has become a crisis for prescription drug consumers, but like most everything else in life, competition likely won’t make matters worse.
OPINION The national Point in Time count of homeless people happens in two weeks, and this time around getting the most accurate numbers possible is crucial.
Santa Maria officials have managed to get the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center into the National Safe Places Network. When kids and their parents see the distinctive black-and-yellow sign at the entrance, they know it’s a safe haven.
OPINION Ever get the feeling someone’s watching you? You know you do.
In fact, just about everyone — and everything — is watching you. That really spiffy smart TV you got for Christmas? They don’t call them “smart” for nothing.
Seems to us we should be able to handle disaster costs without borrowing money.