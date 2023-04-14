Lawyers have a duty to advise their clients of potholes they might not be aware of. As you will see, at times this becomes complicated, when “who is the client?” becomes a difficult question to answer.

When the lawyer feels that a certain ethical course of conduct must be undertaken, but his wife – who is also his paralegal – disagrees, the stage is set for a conflict of friends and family, as you will see.

Retired teachers Helen and Ray (all names have been changed) are decades-long friends of lawyer Steve and his wife, Susan. Helen and Ray consider Steve to be their family attorney — they have never signed a retainer and Steve has never charged for the occasional bit of legal advice.

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

