“Jerry,” my 65 year-old father, is beating himself up over failing to get out of the stock market months ago when it was so high. He is obsessed with making money and now consumed with regret and guilt.

“He has always been impulsive, not wanting to miss out on a hot stock, and I am afraid now he is vulnerable to making a wrong decision to get back what he lost. Dad is becoming a stranger to the family.

“We have told him for years to work with a financial advisor, but he is a know-it-all. Do you know of anything he can read which might help him feel less angry with himself over his decisions and encourage working with a financial advisor? Thanks, 'Liz.'”

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

