If Americans had any sense, we'd celebrate Christmas very differently. In much of the country, it's borderline crazy to jump into the family chariot during the worst weather week of the year to travel hundreds of miles for the dubious pleasure of arguing with Angry Uncle Charlie about the 2020 presidential election.

Angry Uncle Charlie's one of the reasons you moved 500 miles away to begin with. But, hey, it's Christmas!

Meanwhile, countless thousands swarm to airports to stand for hours with a disgruntled mob watching the CANCELED signs blink, sleeping on the floor and awakening periodically to see that, yes, we still have no flights scheduled. TV correspondents prowl the aisles interviewing travelers benumbed by fatigue but determined to press on.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

