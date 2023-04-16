As we head into the spring and summer seasons, it is a good time to recognize the significant impacts of travel and tourism on the local economy.
When the weather begins to warm and families start planning vacations, many people will consider the Central Coast as their next family vacation getaway. The Santa Maria Valley is the ideal home base to many neighboring less affordable destinations.
We welcome all visitors like family.
Simply put, travel and tourism creates revenue for the local economy. The Santa Maria Valley Chamber and Visitors Bureau (Chamber) is the City of Santa Maria’s official destination marketing organization. The primary mission is to improve the area’s economy and increase its tax base by attracting visitors through sales and marketing efforts.
Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is levied on individuals occupying a hotel or motel for 30 days or less. The TOT rate is assessed at 10 percent of the room rental rate. Although TOT is collected for the City by the hotel/motel operators, it is a tax on the occupant, not the hotel/motel.
In the 2022-23 fiscal year, TOT is expected to reach $4.5 million, a record high for Santa Maria. The revenue collected is put right back into the community through the city’s General Fund.
In addition to TOT revenue assessed on overnight stays, visitors spend money within the community in many other areas. Many patronize local gas stations, visit parks, enjoy area restaurants, retail stores, theaters, museums, and attend events. Businesses of all varieties have the potential to earn more when their community attracts out-of-area guests.
I would be remiss if we did not talk about the impacts to local employment. The travel and tourism industry creates jobs that span hotels, restaurants, wineries, breweries, attractions and more. It is one of the largest employment sectors within Santa Barbara County. In a 2021 report by the Employment Development Department, hospitality and tourism workforce accounted for more than 81,000 jobs combined countywide. This number does not include seasonal or jobs related to events or similar industries.
Travelers are as eager as ever to vacation and trends show booking windows for hotels has decreased considerably post-pandemic. Because of this, Santa Maria Valley is positioned well within targeted drive markets like Los Angeles and the Bay Area. The 2023 State of the American Traveler says the top tier forces behind travel motivation are quality time with loved ones, creating memories, experiencing new places, escaping the pressures of daily life, and recharging. Remote work-life is also a contributing factor to shorter booking windows.
As we gear up for another warm, Central Coast summer, it’s good to remember the impacts of tourism and the value and benefit it brings to the community. When friends and family visit, they create an economic ripple within the community that directly benefits everyone. We are fortunate to live in a place where many dream to vacation and as a result, everyone from business owners to their employees will have more to spend within the local economy.
Whether it is the wine trolley, a local event, the affordability component, or just to visit family, encouraging out of town guests to book a Santa Maria hotel has an impact far greater than just the hotel stay itself.
Jennifer Harrison is the Tourism Director for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber.