If you are headed to court as a witness or a party in a lawsuit, there are a lot of ways you can do real damage to your chances of success, several of which are common sense, but others you don’t want to learn the hard way.

Who better then to speak with for practical advice than Anthony J. Mohr, a Superior Court judge who is a friend of this column and spent over 20 years on the bench in Los Angeles and recently retired.

I also ran one important issue by California State University, Bakersfield, professor of psychology Luis Vega, whose academic focus is persuasion.

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you