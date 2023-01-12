People who focus upon the motives of alleged killers like Bryan Kohberger, the Ph.D. candidate arrested for slaughtering four college students in Moscow, Idaho, are missing the point.

Defective specimens like him don't have motives that any sane person would recognize. What they do have is a grotesquely deformed ego that tempts them to play God, and to think police are too dumb to catch them.

What comprehensible purpose could one have for murdering four blameless strangers? Kohberger wanted to stage a grisly spectacle -- evidence shows he revisited the crime scene in his car even before police arrived -- and to walk undetected among us drones with his terrible secrets. This appears to have thrilled him almost as much as the murders themselves.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

