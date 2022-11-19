 Skip to main content
GUEST COMMENTARY

The financial literacy imperative | Santa Maria Valley Chamber Commentary

Parents want nothing more than for their children to be healthy, happy, and successful in life. The ability to spend time with your children and provide them with tools and activities that support their development depends on the community resources available.

Families living in areas with fewer resources and less long-term investment have more barriers to engaging their children in early literacy activities. The differences are quantifiable early and can lead to a 30 million word gap (number of words a child has been exposed to) by age 3. The effects of this word gap persist as children enter kindergarten.

Compounding the divide is a plethora of hinderances to financial stability. Poverty isn't a static condition. New research is showing how unstable life is for many low-income families. For them, poverty is a roller coaster, marked by uncertain and irregular employment, erratic work schedules, fluctuating public benefits, shifting household composition, frequent housing moves, and other changes that undermine not only their precarious finances but also, evidence suggests, the health and well-being of their children.

Edward (Eddie) Taylor has worked for United Way since 2006 and currently serves as CEO of the Northern Santa Barbara County operation. His extensive experience includes serving in leadership and board roles for organizations including Habitat for Humanity NSBC, Leadership Santa Maria Valley, the Governor’s Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention; C3H Homeless Coalition, and many other organizations. Eddie is a Certified Nonprofit Executive (CNE).

