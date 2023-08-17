One time I started to write a book I called "Animal Passion," a history of my marriage in pets. The first chapter, about an extraordinary collie/German shepherd mix we'd adopted during our student days on a cattle farm in Virginia, appeared in the Oxford American, for which I was most grateful.

Somewhere in Chapter Four, however, given our half-century of marriage and the number of animals we'd owned -- dogs, cats, eventually horses and cows -- it became clear that the fool thing would end up longer than "Don Quixote," and I abandoned the project.

To give you some idea, I once kept a pack of eight beagle field trial dogs in the backyard -- also in my office, the kitchen, in the TV room and anywhere else they enjoyed snoozing. One day Diane declared she'd had enough. Some of them had to go.

