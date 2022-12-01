Back when my wife and I moved to the country, many of our citified friends were alarmed. One well-meaning fellow even questioned if I'd be safe out in rural Perry County, Arkansas, given my political apostasy. (Trump won 75% of the 2020 vote there.)

Something similar happened after our forced return to Little Rock 10 years later. Diane's eyesight had gone bad, and as the county's resident cow-whisperer observed, "You can't keep no Little Rock girl on a gravel road if she can't drive."

Indeed, you can't, but several of our rural friends and neighbors, particularly the Black ones, expressed fear of big-city crime. Would we be safe in town? If all you knew about Little Rock came from TV news, you'd wonder too. Violent crime in the boondocks is almost invariably family-related, so it doesn't scare anybody.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

