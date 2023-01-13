It’s no secret that the lifespan of major household appliances has shrunk dramatically. At one time, you bought a washer and dryer combo and it would last well over 20 years. Today, you would be lucky to see those essential home appliances remain trouble-free for two.

In mid-2017, “Steve” and his wife, “Donna,” who reside in Southern California went shopping for a new washer-dryer, “Wanting high quality and a long warranty as we heard horror stories from people whose machines required expensive repairs days after the typical one-year warranty expired,” he said.

Asked Credible Local Appliance Dealer for Recommendations

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you