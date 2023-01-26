When the talk turns to left-wing "woke" ideology on college campuses, I sometimes say I was there at the creation. I basically resigned my first academic job over it. Clearly it was quit or get fired — basically for having the wrong perceived identity and a congenital resistance to moralistic cant.

This was a New England university English department during the '70s. Things started off uncomfortably, with a flamboyantly gay administrator making a show of telling people he'd hired me as a "hunk." To object would be "homophobic," so I kept quiet.

There were many similar embarrassments, such as a colleague at a department function inquiring after my "pretty little wife" in a sneering tone, as if being a Southern girl made her a trivial person unworthy of serious attention. Having been raised in Little Rock, she was also presumed to be racist by definition. People patronized her to her face. Mostly, she kept such incidents to herself for fear I'd do something crazy.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

