As the leading voice for business in the Santa Maria Valley, the Chamber’s board regularly advocates for legislation that will help advance economic vitality and against proposals that make it more difficult for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes to create jobs and investment in our economy.

Legislation that can impact businesses and the economic playing field in California can come from several directions. Most commonly, new laws and rules come via legislation passed by the Assembly and Senate and are signed by the Governor.

Frequently, businesses are impacted by regulatory decisions made by various agencies acting under their delegated authority. More and more, legislative mandates now come from voters, acting directly to approve or reject ballot propositions.

Glenn Morris is the President/CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. 

