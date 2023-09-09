Contributed Screen Shot

Proposed development under the direction of the Santa Maria Downtown Specific Plan will see many benefits from utilizing urban infill. The plan aims to redevelop the city's core, emphasizing residential density, walkability, reduced dependence on driving, increased safety, and activation of the area.

 Contributed Photo

Urban sprawl has led to the depletion of open spaces and raised concerns among communities. To meet the ever-growing housing demands while preserving the environment, urban planners are turning to urban infill - a strategy that revitalizes existing urban cores.

Urban infill projects, like the Town Center West development, promote higher residential density in established urban areas. By creating vertical living spaces and optimizing land use, such projects can accommodate a larger number of residents within a smaller footprint. Higher residential density not only maximizes the use of existing infrastructure but also reduces pressure on greenfield sites at the city's outskirts, preserving open spaces, and protecting natural habitats.

This commentary was written by Brett Vernon and David Alpern of The Vernon Group, a development company with more than 20 years of experience building numerous multifamily, commercial projects in several Central California markets. Learn more about their work, including the three projects in development in the Santa Maria Valley on www.thevernongroup.com

