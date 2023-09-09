Urban sprawl has led to the depletion of open spaces and raised concerns among communities. To meet the ever-growing housing demands while preserving the environment, urban planners are turning to urban infill - a strategy that revitalizes existing urban cores.
Proposed development in the Santa Maria Downtown Specific Plan will see many benefits from utilizing urban infill. The plan aims to redevelop the city's core, emphasizing residential density, walkability, reduced dependence on driving, increased safety, and the activation of the area.
Urban infill projects, like the Town Center West development, promote higher residential density in established urban areas. By creating vertical living spaces and optimizing land use, such projects can accommodate a larger number of residents within a smaller footprint. Higher residential density not only maximizes the use of existing infrastructure but also reduces pressure on greenfield sites at the city's outskirts, preserving open spaces, and protecting natural habitats.
The Santa Maria Downtown Specific Plan envisions a pedestrian-friendly environment with activated paseos and gathering spaces. Urban infill fosters walkability by designing mixed-use developments that bring residential, commercial, and recreational spaces closer together.
When residents can easily walk to nearby amenities such as restaurants, grocery stores, and shops, it reduces the need for car usage, encouraging a more sustainable and active lifestyle.
The Town Center West project offers a turn-key lifestyle, where residents can conveniently walk or use public transportation for their daily needs. By providing diverse amenities within a compact area, urban infill reduces the reliance on personal vehicles.
This has several benefits, including lower carbon emissions, reduced traffic congestion, and improved air quality, contributing to a greener and more livable city.
Urban infill developments, like the proposed Town Center West project, contribute to increased safety through the "eyes on the street" concept. With more residents living in close proximity to public spaces, parks, and streets, there is a natural increase in social surveillance. This can deter criminal activities, making the area safer for everyone and enhancing the overall sense of community and belonging.
The transformation of an underutilized urban core, plagued by decay and blight, into a vibrant neighborhood is a significant benefit of urban infill. The infusion of nearly a quarter billion dollars of investment from the Town Center West project promises to bring life back to the downtown area.
As more people move in, businesses will respond to the growing demand, leading to further development and economic activity. The once abandoned streets and empty lots will become lively places where residents, businesses, and visitors thrive together.
One more significant benefit that local businesses can enjoy both during and after construction due to urban infill is increased foot traffic. During the construction phase, workers, contractors, and visitors to the project area will frequent nearby businesses for meals, supplies, and services, providing a temporary boost in revenue.
After the project's completion, the higher population density and enhanced walkability will continue to bring more people to the area, translating into a steady flow of potential customers for local businesses. This sustained foot traffic can contribute to business growth and long-term success, making urban infill a win-win for both the community and local enterprises.
The Santa Maria Downtown Specific Plan and the proposed Town Center West project exemplify the numerous benefits of urban infill. By leveraging existing infrastructure, promoting residential density, encouraging walkability, reducing car dependence, ensuring safety, activating the area, and increasing foot traffic, urban infill offers a sustainable solution to meet housing demands while fostering vibrant, inclusive, and thriving urban neighborhoods that support local businesses.
This commentary was written by Brett Vernon and David Alpern of The Vernon Group, a development company with more than 20 years of experience building numerous multifamily, commercial projects in several Central California markets. Learn more about their work, including the three projects in development in the Santa Maria Valley on www.thevernongroup.com.