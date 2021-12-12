I often hear comments that Santa Maria needs more cultural events and opportunities for our residents, yet many don’t realize we already have some very talented arts organizations.
The Santa Maria Philharmonic is one of those.
Originally established in 1925 by Captain Allan G. Hancock and one of his employees, the Philharmonic was reorganized in 2000 and celebrated its 20th anniversary during the COVID pandemic.
The extremely gifted musician Michael Nowak joined the Philharmonic in 2016 as Conductor and Music Director. Prior to joining the Philharmonic, Michael spent 30 years with the SLO Symphony, helping build that organization into a significant local orchestra that is well supported by the community. His work developing a base of parent volunteers led to music in the schools and what is now a very successful youth orchestra.
Michael also works as a professional violist, recording musician and conductor for some well-known films, and was conductor for an ABC show. His connections have made it possible for our community to experience some highly talented guest performers.
An important community role for the Philharmonic is fostering music education in our schools. While school music programs are often challenging to keep funded, learning music is recognized for bringing many other benefits to students.
A recent study published in the Journal of Neuroscience addressed the positive impact of teaching children to play a musical instrument. A summary of that study explained that “… musicians' brains were vastly more structurally and functionally connected than non-musicians, especially in areas of the brain responsible for speech and sound (especially the auditory cortices of both hemispheres).
The musical group also showed stronger connections from the auditory cortices to other brain areas in the frontal, parietal, and temporal cortex known to be involved in the control of higher cognitive functions like memory, working memory, and executive functions.”
One of the Philharmonic’s core programs is the Music Van (generously provided by Toyota of Santa Maria), which visits all third-grade classrooms in 31 schools in the Santa Maria-Bonita, Orcutt, Guadalupe, Blockman and Cuyama School Districts, as well as private and charter schools.
This allows approximately 2,500 children each year the opportunity to experience the joy and excitement of playing a musical instrument. Children’s concerts are provided for over 3,000 fourth graders to further inspire music appreciation.
These “FLY ME TO THE MOON: from JS Bach to Mr. Spock” concerts are an inspiring multi-media program created by Director Nowak and Zette Harbour and have been very popular. Many of the students reached by these programs have never listened to classical music before, and surveys have shown that more than 90% of them had never experienced live music of any kind before the children’s concert.
Like other non-profit organizations, the Philharmonic lost its 2020 season due to COVID, but in September started its 2021-22 season with a special performance.
Local resident Norm Hardy very generously donated his Baldwin concert grand piano to the Philharmonic, and special guest Robert Thies debuted the piano playing Beethoven’s “Emperor’s Concerto”. It was a stunning performance!
The Santa Maria Philharmonic is an outstanding professional orchestra and a hidden gem in our community. The organization brings live classical music concerts to the community that can be uplifting and exhilarating, bringing beauty, joy and optimism.
Music joins people and cultures and provides many positive effects to those who listen to it. Most importantly, it is a part of the history of our culture, and we should all help ensure it is experienced and enjoyed by as many people as possible.
If you have not experienced the Santa Maria Philharmonic, you can find upcoming events here: http://smphilharmonic.org/events-concerts/.