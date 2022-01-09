Over the past 10 years, Santa Maria has experienced dynamic growth and development in multiple sectors of our community. Notably and very visibly, there has been significant expansion in the retail, agriculture, automotive, and housing markets.
This has led to the construction of more schools and an increase in higher education options in response to the expanding and increasingly diverse population moving to Santa Maria.
As the leader of a software development, information technology and communications systems development company, I am often asked, “in light of all these encouraging developments, why is it still so hard to identify or attract young engineers and professionals to the Santa Maria area?”
The quick answer is, these young professionals have options and are willing to leverage those options to achieve both personal and professional goals. As an employer, it is not enough to have the perfect job matched with the appropriate benefits.
I am constantly confronted with that young, talented, and experienced individual who wants the job, but is unwilling to leave their life in Denver, Colorado Springs, San Jose, Huntington Beach, San Diego, Phoenix ... the list goes on.
So, what do scenarios such as this tell us as a community looking to the future with hopes of further moving Santa Maria in positive directions? The simple answer could be, “they like where they live today and are unwilling to leave their current home,” and leave it at that.
But, if the goal is to “attract”, then what we really need to be asking is, “what changes can we encourage to shape Santa Maria into a community that is attractive to these young, talented professionals?”
Having lived or worked in all the cities mentioned above (as well as many others), I have some understanding about how these communities attract and maintain these very dynamic professional communities. In a nutshell, it’s about maintaining a balance between high quality working environments with a high quality of life outside the workplace.
It is not enough that these cities have produced an economic environment attractive to businesses, they have leveraged what their geographic location has to offer to create a quality of life that is attractive to the professionals needed to fill the available workplace opportunities.
Denver has very little in common with Huntington Beach and San Jose has very little in common with Phoenix, but each are very successful at attracting and maintaining high technology professionals.
There is not enough space within this article to fully describe how these communities have accomplished this, but by way of providing some insight, here are a few examples from my recent experience living with my wife in the Denver Tech Center.
We leased a flat in the heart of the Tech Center, in the lobby of our complex was a McCormick & Schmitt’s, within a two block walk we had the option to dine at a fine Italian restaurant, a 5-star steakhouse, two Japanese restaurants, three Chinese restaurants, countless pubs and bars, three different exercise options, my wife could shop for hours within the two-block radius and we could choose between Kroeger’s or Whole Foods depending on our mood.
This was not an exception to the community we chose. Some nights, I would walk five blocks from our flat and enter an entirely different community, meeting my wife on her way home from work. For her, rain, shine or snow, it was a five-minute drive.
In this location, was an entirely different and every bit as complete living environment, with apartments, fine dining, pubs, bars, exercise and shopping options. If you pushed out another 5 blocks, you could find yet another, fully complete living experience, with everything that a working professional, whether single, married, with or without children, would require to live an enriched life.
When the weekends arrived, the fully balanced nature of these communities was further apparent. In a matter of minutes by car, we had access to multiple lakes, rivers, golf courses, bike trails providing access to the entire Denver metro area, churches, amphitheaters, movie theaters and shopping. Simply put, it was effortless to find and participate in a wide range of activities and pursuits outside of work.
To further complete this balanced environment, office buildings were fully integrated into these communities, the employers were not only able to “sell their jobs”, they had at their disposal a holistic message for a quality of work life balance just outside their office window.
As Santa Maria looks to the future with hopes for attracting a high technology workforce, our focus as a community should be to ensure we maintain a balance between creating economic solutions for high technology employers with the creation of holistic environments which enhance the future workforce quality of life.