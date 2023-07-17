Although the term “pay transparency” has been, and continues to be, the common terminology for a social and legal effort to ensure that equal work deserves equal pay, what we are really talking about is “pay equity”.

Pay equity is the simple concept that equal work deserves equal pay no matter the person, their race, gender identity, or age. Equal pay for equal work has been legislated since 1963 with the Equal Pay Act, again in 1964 with the Civil Rights Act and other landmark laws.

This concept goes back to one of the most basic ideas of equality: If two people with comparable skills perform the same work, they should receive the same pay. Even though this legislation has been in place on a federal level for decades, it has not stopped companies from paying people different wages for the same work.

Steve Wilner is the Business Relationship Manager for Your People Professionals with 35 years of experience and holds an MBA from Santa Clara University. Your People Professionals has been providing business owners throughout California with HR outsourcing and consulting services for over 35 years, including Talent Acquisition services.

