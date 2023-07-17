Although the term “pay transparency” has been, and continues to be, the common terminology for a social and legal effort to ensure that equal work deserves equal pay, what we are really talking about is “pay equity”.
Pay equity is the simple concept that equal work deserves equal pay no matter the person, their race, gender identity, or age. Equal pay for equal work has been legislated since 1963 with the Equal Pay Act, again in 1964 with the Civil Rights Act and other landmark laws.
This concept goes back to one of the most basic ideas of equality: If two people with comparable skills perform the same work, they should receive the same pay. Even though this legislation has been in place on a federal level for decades, it has not stopped companies from paying people different wages for the same work.
It doesn't matter whether this is due to intentional decisions or subconscious bias, the goal of pay transparency policies and legislation is to eliminate this result.
Pay transparency laws are increasing at the state, and even local, levels. By now, you should know that California requires employers with 15 or more workers to include salary ranges in job postings. In addition, larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to the state than previously required.
And California is not alone.
Colorado took similar steps in 2021 with New York City, the state of New York, and Washington state recently enacting similar provisions. Of course, as with most regulation, the devil is in the details. For example, companies were trying to circumvent the posting requirements by using extremely wide ranges, and others posted remote jobs which excluded work in states with these requirements.
But there are penalties for non-compliance so it really isn’t worth it to try these types of tactics. And you may end up limiting your talent pool since candidates won’t want to work for a company which operates in this manner.
In addition to legal requirements, transparency in pay can build trust between employers and employees. And trust is a key to employee engagement, which is top of mind with employers of all sizes.
Employees who have a clear understanding of how their pay is determined and believe that it is fair, feel valued and engaged. The result is higher morale, higher productivity, increased job satisfaction, and, potentially, lower turnover.
Of course, complying with both the spirit and the letter of these regulations is not all puppies and rainbows. There are real implications, especially for smaller businesses.
Bringing in an employee at market rate may require that you then adjust your salary bands for all current employees in similar jobs. That can be a very real financial hardship. And, different states have different requirements so in this age of remote work there is real work to staying in compliance.
For all these reasons, our advice is to partner with an HR or Talent Acquisition professional who can help you stay both compliant and attractive to potential employees.
Steve Wilner is the Business Relationship Manager for Your People Professionals with 35 years of experience and holds an MBA from Santa Clara University. Your People Professionals has been providing business owners throughout California with HR outsourcing and consulting services for over 35 years, including Talent Acquisition services.