There are two aspects to today’s story - the macro, or “big picture,” and the “small scale” real-world look at how the macro impacts real people.

Over the past few years as first the medical use of marijuana and then recreational consumption became legal, at present in 21 states, assumptions about the methods of legalization were often ignored.

“The war on drugs” saw no better example of billions of taxpayer dollars squandered and lives ruined than in Northern California and across the country, where it was assumed that once legal and regulated, as with alcohol, people would play by the rules and a productive industry would spring from the ashes of the new prohibition.

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you