My own basketball coaching career ended many years ago, when my 13-and-under Billy Mitchell Boys Club squad lost to the Guy Thunderbirds in a one-sided blowout. My guys had laughed their foolish heads off all the way from Little Rock to Guy, a little country town in Arkansas' Faulkner County.

What were they going to play with, cow pies?

As an inveterate reader of the sports pages, I knew something they didn't. Guy-Perkins won the Class B high school championship most years. It's a basketball town. My guys were strictly Boys Club all-stars. We played for fun. Which was a good thing, because the coach was useless.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

