Not a single day goes by without multiple conversations about housing. Businesses report not being able to recruit or retain employees because they can’t find housing that meets their needs.

Locals express frustration that their families can’t stay in the area because of the cost of housing. Even organizations as significant as Vandenberg report that lack of quality rental housing for families impedes their ability to add personnel.

The Chamber works to give our community the best chance possible to grow and thrive. As a convener, we ensure this topic remains a top community priority. As a catalyst, we encourage developers and investors to discover opportunities in the Santa Maria Valley. And, as a champion, we actively support projects as they seek needed approvals.

Glenn Morris is the President and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.  Learn more about the work of the Chamber on their website, https://santamaria.com/.

0
0
0
0
0