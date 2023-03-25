Not a single day goes by without multiple conversations about housing. Businesses report not being able to recruit or retain employees because they can’t find housing that meets their needs.
Locals express frustration that their families can’t stay in the area because of the cost of housing. Even organizations as significant as Vandenberg report that lack of quality rental housing for families impedes their ability to add personnel.
The Chamber works to give our community the best chance possible to grow and thrive. As a convener, we ensure this topic remains a top community priority. As a catalyst, we encourage developers and investors to discover opportunities in the Santa Maria Valley. And, as a champion, we actively support projects as they seek needed approvals.
We regularly read about California suing cities to force them to shoulder a fair share of the housing. Every legislative session features new and more laws designed to make building housing easier. And yet, we continue to fall further behind in terms of building enough housing units to meet existing, let alone future, demand.
While not perfect, we believe our region is doing better than most. In fact, Santa Maria and Orcutt have made notable progress in addressing the need for housing.
A quick review of projects proposed since 2020 indicates more than 4,000 housing units are working their way through the approval process, are under construction, or have recently been completed. Not all projects will get built, but it shows that builders see need and opportunity and local governments are working trying to address projects.
The Chamber applauds recent decisions by both the City of Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County to advance some unique new solutions for our region. The City Council approved the first new downtown housing in more than a generation and began the review process for a project that would build single-family homes that would be available for rent – addressing a unique “middle market” need.
The County Planning Commission initiated a planning process that could result in a new planned community south of Orcutt – a once-in-a-generation opportunity to design and build a modern, sustainable, inclusive community from the ground up.
We welcome these projects and the dozens of others that are advancing in our region. At the same time, progress is not yet success … a lot of work remains before we can cross housing off our collective to-do list.
In that spirit, a few suggestions:
- Housing is everyone’s problem to solve. No one community – or section of the community – can or should shoulder the full burden of new housing. Solving the housing challenge is not just for the builders or the government. We all need to get involved and help find solutions.
- Improve the process. Delayed decisions, unreasonable or unpredictable requirements, and ever-increasing fees can kill projects as investors move resources to other opportunities.
- The future will be different. Historically, we have had a “type” when it comes to housing options. We built standard single family houses or small block apartments. The next generation of housing will look different, with a mix of apartments, single family houses, townhomes, lofts, and others.
- Housing will be denser and probably smaller in terms of individual units, but will come with greater shared recreational and social amenities. We need to be ok with different and understand our new neighbors (and probably our kids and grandkids) will love living in something vastly different than we do.
- Find the Yes! When new projects come forward, we can count on those who oppose it to show up and share their concerns. That’s their right and their input can make projects better. Unfortunately, those who support new and more housing tend to support from the sidelines.The “yes” crowd needs to show up and support - even demand - new solutions.
Our community goal should be to make sure an individual’s decision to move here, or stay here, isn’t driven by whether they can find housing that meets their needs. Let’s make sure those who want to buy, or who want to rent, who want big houses or small ones, who want to live close to the center of town, or on the more rural edges, all have that choice.
Glenn Morris is the President and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. Learn more about the work of the Chamber on their website, https://santamaria.com/.