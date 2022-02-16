For almost two years, there has been a sign, topped with the City’s logo, posted on Santa Maria city buildings. It says: ATTENTION in capital letters, and shows the picture of a mask. It then says, in capitals: MASKS ARE REQUIRED INSIDE CITY FACILITIES.
Mayor Alice Patino and Council Member Etta Waterfield have never followed their own City directive. They have not worn masks for meetings in the City Council chambers since our country was locked down in March of 2020.
Leaders must never set rules for others they refuse to follow themselves.
As leaders, what they do is more important than what they say. If their behavior is selfish and thoughtless, that is the standard they set for others. True leadership is putting the needs of others before your own.
Our wearing a mask indoors has meant that we respect all the people around us, and wish not to harm them in any way. The federal, state, and county government, and city of Santa Maria, have directed us in how to be safe ourselves, and to keep those around us safe.
We live in a free country, but we are not free to put others in danger of infection. We are free to make our own decisions in our private lives. We are not free to make harmful decisions in our public lives. Leaders are elected to do the right thing, whether it is convenient or not.
It would be unfortunate if the actions of the Mayor and Waterfield led to their being infected by the virus. It would be criminal if their actions infected others, or if people in Santa Maria have followed their example in stores, restaurants and other public buildings. Close to a million Americans have already died from this virus. Many of those refused to wear masks.
It does not matter what justification leaders use for not wearing a mask. Their actions should reassure the people who elected them that they want to keep everyone in Santa Maria safe and healthy.
These are the same two leaders who voted against waiving library fines for the month of January. Etta Waterfield gave this reason:
“They're finding a way to get what they want to use, but they can't find a way to bring it back. That’s responsibility, and we’ve got to set the rules.” She said this in the City Council chambers, while not wearing a mask, despite the city’s mandate for facial coverings inside city facilities.
Why have these two leaders never been held to account for their potentially harmful behavior that put other council members and staff in constant danger of infection? As the mask mandate leaves us, that unanswered question echoes in the Santa Maria City Council chambers.