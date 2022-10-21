Last week I made it clear that, in my legal opinion, the way that the timeshare industry deals with owners who want out of their contracts reminds me of racketeering.

Pity the poor timeshare owner who was a victim of lie after lie during the sales presentation and discovers that it is nearly impossible to use the purchase the way it was described.

Should that owner hire an exit company – which is another enormous risk in itself of being scammed – now that there is the very real chance of being sued by the developer?

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

