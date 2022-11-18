"Wanting to learn the ropes from our employer and go out on our own is something that many employees consider," observes Southern California Business attorney Glen Dickinson.

Dickinson adds, "And if you go about it the right way, a new, exciting and successful chapter can open in your life. That is the beauty of our American system of competition. But you've got to be aware of what not to do."

And that's our focus in today's story - leaving an employer, going out on your own, and the consequences of doing it all wrong.

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you