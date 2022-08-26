We’ve all had a co-worker, boss, family member, neighbor – you name it, someone who just makes life miserable. And, who hasn’t pulled out more than a few hairs from total frustration dealing with the chaos they create?

Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a handbook of instructions on managing unpleasant people? Well, there is and it's called "Getting Along: How to Work with Anyone (Even Difficult People)," by Amy Gallo, published by Harvard Business Review Press and hitting bookstores in September.

It is just a great read and Amy describes situations we have all been in. (I even saw myself in the book - both as a victim and one very unpleasant person, me!)

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

