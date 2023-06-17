A thriving community requires getting a lot of variables right. Jobs … schools … cultural amenities … recreation… roads and infrastructure … social services … faith institutions … health care … the list goes on.
While it is important to get all of these right, the foundational element is housing.
Ensuring that those who want (or need) to live in a community have a range of quality, attainable places to live is core to the health and vitality that a community offers to its residents.
As a catalyst and a champion for the Santa Maria Valley, the Chamber engages in programs and efforts to improve many of the elements of a thriving community. Lately, the one that has been at the top of the priority list has been housing.
It seems obvious that the need for more – and better – housing is real in our community and region. Even before we think about future growth, the challenges faced by current community members in finding housing is real.
We can – and should – continue community dialogue about where that housing goes and what form it takes, but those conversations really have to start from an acknowledgement of that need.
The good news is that we are making progress. Recent months have seen new projects approved and plans introduced for even more. In some cases, these projects are bringing new housing types to our community - housing forms that we haven’t had in the market before.
The Chamber invites you to learn about the work that is being done to create housing in our region and to get involved in advocating for projects that help create a full range of housing options for our neighbors – those that are here today and those who will want to join us in the future!
Glenn Morris is the President and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber.