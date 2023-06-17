A thriving community requires getting a lot of variables right. Jobs … schools … cultural amenities … recreation… roads and infrastructure … social services … faith institutions … health care … the list goes on.

While it is important to get all of these right, the foundational element is housing.

Ensuring that those who want (or need) to live in a community have a range of quality, attainable places to live is core to the health and vitality that a community offers to its residents.

Glenn Morris is the President and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber. 

0
0
0
0
0