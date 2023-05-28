I was 16 years old, a junior at Santa Barbara High School, and it was my first day of a paid internship at Community West Bank in Goleta — my first job ever. I was nervous, to say the least.
I walked into the bank and met my supervisor, Celia, the finance manager. She immediately put me at ease. Her background was similar to mine and as I learned more about her, I felt hopeful that if she could accomplish what she had, then so could I.
While she may have made me feel welcome, that does not mean she was easy on me. For my first day, I thought I would be shadowing her, learning the ropes, but instead she told me "Here is your desk," and immediately gave me tasks to do. It was intimidating at first, but I learned so much. Celia and my other supervisors trusted me to learn, which helped me stretch beyond what I thought my capabilities were at the time.
Besides having supportive supervisors, I had something else going for me — I was not coming in cold to this internship. I had just participated in Partners in Education’s Job Readiness Training, which provided multiple weeks of guidance on topics such as interviewing, resume building, communication in the workplace, and even financial literacy. I was coming into an internship with skills that boosted my confidence in the professional world.
Learn more about Costa de Oro winery, and events at their tasting room by visiting their website, www.costadeorowines.com. Their location is a stop on the Santa Maria Wine Trolley, so start (or continue) your tour of Santa Maria Valley wines with them.
I am now a proud program services manager for Partners in Education, where I get to oversee the very program that gave me so much, and that has grown considerably since my time as a participating student. We now serve students from across Santa Barbara County, from Carpinteria to the Santa Maria Valley.
Each participant is given a personal career coach. Their coach is someone who volunteers from the community to work with a student on professional skills throughout the Job Readiness Training Program.
Every day I get to see high school students build their confidence and imagine new possibilities for their lives.
Anaiz, who completed her internship at Community Bank of Santa Maria, said “Partners in Education gave me the opportunity to learn about the importance of networking and helped me to believe in myself and to dream big no matter what my struggles were.”
Partners in Education invites you and your business to consider how you can help young people dream big for their futures. Perhaps you would like to host an intern at your workplace this summer or encourage your staff to volunteer as a career coach. Will you join us in preparing students for what's next?
The paid Job Readiness Training & Internship Program offers up to 150 high school students from public high schools across Santa Barbara County eight weeks of career coaching, followed by the opportunity to be matched with a paid internship aligned with their interests.
Paid internships are only possible if local employers offer to host our interns and invest in both their future workforce and student learning. More than 50 students are awaiting internships in Santa Maria alone.
Thank you to all my colleagues at Community West Bank for making me feel comfortable in my first job. Even though I did not ultimately pursue a career in banking, I learned so much about myself and my interests, which made it much easier for me to make decisions about my future and career.
I believe this generation of young people can rise to the challenges our community faces, especially with opportunities and supports like these that build professional skills and teach the value of hard work and perseverance at such a young age.
Thank you for considering how you can play the same role in the life of other young people in our community.
Erika Terrazas is a Santa Barbara local and has been involved with the Santa Barbara County Education Office's Partners in Education for more than six years. She proudly oversees the Job Readiness Training and Internship program, the Computers for Families program and volunteer coordination. Her experience as a program participant has inspired her to give back to the community. She graduated from Northridge with a bachelor's degree in business management.