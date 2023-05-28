I was 16 years old, a junior at Santa Barbara High School, and it was my first day of a paid internship at Community West Bank in Goleta — my first job ever. I was nervous, to say the least.

I walked into the bank and met my supervisor, Celia, the finance manager. She immediately put me at ease. Her background was similar to mine and as I learned more about her, I felt hopeful that if she could accomplish what she had, then so could I.

While she may have made me feel welcome, that does not mean she was easy on me. For my first day, I thought I would be shadowing her, learning the ropes, but instead she told me "Here is your desk," and immediately gave me tasks to do. It was intimidating at first, but I learned so much. Celia and my other supervisors trusted me to learn, which helped me stretch beyond what I thought my capabilities were at the time.

Erika Terrazas is a Santa Barbara local and has been involved with the Santa Barbara County Education Office's Partners in Education for more than six years. She proudly oversees the Job Readiness Training and Internship program, the Computers for Families program and volunteer coordination. Her experience as a program participant has inspired her to give back to the community. She graduated from Northridge with a bachelor's degree in business management.

