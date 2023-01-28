This winter has been notably colder and wetter. Historic rainfall, Lake Cachuma rising at a pace of 1 foot per hour at the height of the recent bomb cyclone storm, devastating floods in neighboring communities of Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara — all this a dramatic departure from this past summer where we experienced record breaking temperatures in the triple digits.
These severe temperatures and erratic weather patterns are a new normal for many communities. At the time of this writing, 31 of the 58 counties in California are declared as major disaster zones by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Now, more than ever, business leaders must consider the environmental impact of their choices.
Bottom-line economics is simply not enough when it does not factor in the externalized costs onto the environment and onto the health and wellbeing of our communities. Health outcomes and the environment are inextricably linked.
In fact, poor health outcomes are one of the greatest threats to economic productivity. As the World Bank reported in the article “Health, Wealth, and Welfare,” a healthy workforce increases human potential, and therefore maximizes economic productivity. Or more simply put, a healthy environment means healthy workers, and both are better for business.
We can factor in the environment at the forefront of our business decisions. This could look like allowing staff to work remotely and reducing the overall carbon footprint, forgoing printed forms and shifting into digital, or creating incentives to encourage alternative forms of transportation, to name a few.
We can also educate our future generations. A pivotal experience during my youth was attending the Rancho Alegre Outdoor School. Excavating fossils on exposed shale rock opened my eyes to the interconnectivity of past, present, and future. Hiking through the sagebrush and the soft chaparral landscape increased my appreciation for nature. We are more likely to value and protect the things that we feel connected to. Nurturing a connection to nature is integral to the education of our future business leaders.
We can also take initiative today to make a commitment to our environment. At present, the California Green Business Network is offering an incentive program for businesses that get Green Business Certified before Earth Day in their campaign the "Sustainable Business Challenge." Businesses that are interested can learn more at the link here: https://bit.ly/earthday23.
The decisions we make today shape both the immediate and distant future. Proceeding wisely by referencing the events of the past protects the future for the generations to come. We’re here for business, and we can no longer conduct business without factoring its impact on the environment.
Support outdoor education by donating to Rancho Alegre Outdoor School. The camp experienced a devastating loss during the 2017 Whittier Fire and is still in the process of rebuilding. The program is in need of significant funding before reopening. You may make a donation to help rebuild Camp Rancho Alegre and its Outdoor School by visiting https://campranchoalegre.com/get-involved/.
If you or your school would like to tour the camp, contact Glen Goddard, Camp Director, at 562-760-0256.
Paulina Leang, Santa Maria Valley Chamber Marketing & Communications Coordinator, loves spending time outdoors, considering the environmental impact of everyday choices, and living a healthy lifestyle on the Central Coast.