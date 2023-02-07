The two most common themes of MAGA sorehead emails I received last year were the inevitability of an anti-Biden landslide in 2022, and the certainty of Hillary Clinton's prosecution by "independent counsel" John Durham, supposedly for falsifying evidence against Donald Trump during the "Russia, Russia, Russia hoax," as Trump styles it.

Almost needless to say, neither happened. What has taken place instead is the total collapse of Durham's ballyhooed probe, as well as his reputation for probity and competence. Along with that of former Attorney General Bill Barr, who comes off looking like ...

Have these two jokers never heard of Kenneth Starr, another would-be Republican Torquemada, the 15th-century mastermind of the Spanish Inquisition? For a time, Starr managed to preserve the appearance of probity among his adoring fans within the Beltway media.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0