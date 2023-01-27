We often hear, “Justice is Blind.” The saying refers to the way judges and juries are required to make decisions based only on the information presented to them, rather than on personal experiences, or who they like most.

This expression also means that justice is impartial and objective, and often accompanying this statement is an image of the Greek statue for justice, wearing a blindfold so as not to treat friends differently from strangers, or wealthy people better than the poor.

“Judges aren’t computers into which you pour data and out pops a decision,” observes retired California Superior Court Judge Anthony J. Mohr, author of "Every Other Weekend - Coming of Age with Two Different Dads," coming Feb. 14.

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

