The Santa Maria Valley has over 50 restaurants, seven unique AVAs, 34 tasting rooms, and a growing selection of local breweries. From fresh pies to crisp salads to smokey barbecue, there’s no better place to nourish.
And, then, of course, there’s the wide range of produce and fruit grown right here in our Valley.
Strawberries (and other berries), lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and so many other items that end up on the tables of great restaurants here and elsewhere (and on our home dining room tables) make our region a foodie’s heaven.
Food – or more specifically, the gathering of family and friends for meals – is as much a part of our culture and identity as the wide open rolling hills in which we live.
The pandemic hit small businesses, especially in the restaurant segment, across the nation hard. Those that survived that challenge now face rising costs for labor, ingredients, and operational red tape and materials required to maintain compliance with safety protocols.
Historically, the period after the holidays up until Memorial Day Weekend has been considered the slow season for hospitality and restaurants. Restaurant Month promotions came to be as a way to drum up business for these industries and encourage locals to try out some new local digs.
Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month began on Friday, January 13th and continues through February 12th. It coincides with the 3rd annual Craft Cocktail Contest.The promotion includes more than 14 restaurants, tasting rooms, and other venues.
This is a great opportunity for Santa Maria Valley locals to expand their palates and try out what could potentially be their new favorite weeknight diner. Dining out means more than supporting local business, it also means supporting job security and members of our community throughout the slow season and beyond.
As you contemplate your holiday shopping needs, I hope you will focus on locally owned small businesses. But please don’t stop there. Think "shop local" all year long because the benefits are never out of season.
Glenn Morris, President & CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, is a proud supporter of Dine Out #SantaMariaStyle.