Glenn Morris

Glenn Morris, President & CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber

 Contributed

Santa Maria has long been known for its distinctive food and drink. Santa Maria Style BBQ is world-famous and Santa Maria Valley wines are quickly becoming recognized for their quality and value.

The Santa Maria Valley has over 50 restaurants, seven unique AVAs, 34 tasting rooms, and a growing selection of local breweries. From fresh pies to crisp salads to smokey barbecue, there’s no better place to nourish.

And, then, of course, there’s the wide range of produce and fruit grown right here in our Valley.

Glenn Morris, President & CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, is a proud supporter of Dine Out #SantaMariaStyle.

0
0
0
0
0