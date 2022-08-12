If you have been thinking about getting into the food truck or trailer business, then today’s story will cause your blood to boil when you see what happened to our readers “Denzel” and “Leila,” who reside in Southern California. All names that appear in this story have been changed.

Both are Black, and their race is central to what makes this story so upsetting, so sad. But race aside, what happened to them could happen to anyone tangling with a con. The couple learned the consequences of thinking there was no need to consult with an attorney, do background research on the seller or discover the red flags of food truck and trailer sales.

Plan 'B' in their Lives

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you