It isn’t often that I am a “witness” to a glaring example of consumer fraud, but thanks to “Frank” and his grandmother, “Thelma,” I was “virtually” standing next to her, listening to an optical salesperson violate several of their state’s important consumer protection laws.

As what I heard is not limited to this very large company — whose eyewear ads on television, the internet, and in print are everywhere — I am not naming them.

In a world of coincidences, a week earlier I spoke with their general counsel who immediately ordered a refund to “Arnold” who was sold two pairs of glasses instead of being immediately sent to an ophthalmologist because of a potential retinal detachment discovered by their in-house optometrist!

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you