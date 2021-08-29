The COVID-19 pandemic has required virtually every entity within communities to undergo multiple modifications in response to the ever-changing public health conditions over the past 18 months.
The flexibility and adaptability needed across industries has served as yet another reminder to public schools that college and career readiness skills are essential to every student’s academic experience. This is especially poignant as students return to in-person instruction and schools seek to maximize learning opportunities that ensure student success.
The Santa Maria Valley’s workforce of the future is in the classrooms of our communities’ schools today. In the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, one of the 3-year strategic goals that has been established is to implement a "College and Career Readiness” plan.
In support of that goal, Santa Maria-Bonita staff members have been working closely with staff from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and Allan Hancock College in establishing clear articulation between the education systems to ensure the ongoing success of our students as they navigate the pre-school to postsecondary academic journey to sustainable career opportunities.
Working collaboratively, each system is responding to the needs of students in a manner that strengthens the foundations for the ongoing growth of the Valley.
Santa Maria-Bonita’s College and Career Readiness profile reflects attributes that are critical to each student’s ability to thrive beyond the K-12 experience: critical thinker, responsible, innovative problem solver, effective communicator, digitally literate, empathetic, collaborative, creative, perseveres, open-minded.
While those attributes have always been invaluable traits, the recent challenges that we have faced collectively have fortified the importance of deliberately ensuring that they are fully integrated into the expectations of the student experience. Connecting the value of those skills in pursuing college and career pathways is an integral element of the College and Career Readiness Plan development that will provide students with opportunities to excel in pursuit of their goals.
I have often said that the value of a K-12 education is determined by the opportunities that exist for a student on the day after high school graduation. Many times, I have asked a kindergarten student if they know what they want to be when they grow up; not once has a student been unable to answer that question, and in fact, more often than not, they have multiple answers!
The efforts to create the College and Career Readiness profile are designed around harnessing the energy that exists in the dreams of our youngest students and propelling them into their futures on a trajectory that approximates the arc of dreams that we all have for our children, who are our future.
As we begin a new school year in a “new” normal, the experience of the past 18 months provides ample evidence of our strength as a community that can endure multiple challenges and emerge stronger, wiser, and more prepared to face whatever comes next.
The resilience that our students have demonstrated in light of the pandemic is a testament to the strength and commitment of their families and this community and bodes well for our collective future.