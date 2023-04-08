New research is showing how unstable life is for many low-income families. For them, poverty is a roller coaster, marked by uncertain and irregular employment, erratic work schedules, fluctuating public benefits, and other changes that undermine not only their precarious finances but also, evidence suggests, the health, education and well-being of their children.
Parents and caregivers will be left to make increasingly difficult choices, including sacrificing family income, or choosing unstable care options, all of which increase overall family stress during an important window of brain development for the child.
It is time to address California’s antiquated childcare system rate model. New data points to a loss of 18,000 licensed childcare slots across the state between 2019 and 2021, adding to an already acute shortage of spaces. Failure to act leaves ECE providers, a predominantly women of color workforce, to accept poverty wages and go into debt, rather than ask their families to pay fees, when they can least afford it. California must do better.
Family childcare and center-based childcare programs are struggling to find qualified staff for the wages they can pay and are overwhelmed with the rising costs to keep their doors open. The US Department of Labor estimates over 100,000 workers have not returned to the childcare workforce. Further, family fee waivers and other contract flexibilities initiated during the pandemic will sunset – creating more instability for the system and families.
Families living in areas with fewer resources have more barriers to engaging their children in early literacy activities. The differences are quantifiable early and can lead to a 30 million-word gap (number of words a child has been exposed to) by age 3. The effects of this word gap persist as children enter kindergarten. Quality childcare can help to mitigate these barriers. Our NSBC United Way has built the Literacy 2.O initiative to address childhood and family support for financial and literacy education.
The Literacy 2.O framework gifts books to children from birth to age five; to age 13+, the Ready 4K and Beyond program sends high-quality messaging through a text-based application to encourage parent and child development; and finally, the third powerful component of Literacy 2.O is the Sammy Rabbit Money School, implemented at age nine. But these programs can only flourish if families have access to quality childcare.
To allow these programs to thrive, NSBC United Way asks that you add your signature to a letter addressed to our state leaders from ChildrenNow.org and numerous other organizations.
Sign on to support parallel bills SB 380 (Limon), and AB 596 (Gómez Reyes) which call for a multi-year commitment to adopt an alternative methodology using a cost estimation model and include a timeline for implementation for the actual cost of care. Support a 25% increase to current rates to all subsidized childcare and early learning providers for immediate relief; and allocate all 20,000 childcare spaces for release this year.
Edward (Eddie) Taylor has worked for United Way since 2006 and is now CEO of the Northern Santa Barbara County operation. His extensive experience includes as Habitat for Humanity NSBC, Board Member & Board President; Leadership Santa Maria Valley; Governor’s Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Board Member; C3H Homeless Coalition, Executive Council Member; and many other organizations. Eddie is a certified Nonprofit Executive.