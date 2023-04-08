New research is showing how unstable life is for many low-income families. For them, poverty is a roller coaster, marked by uncertain and irregular employment, erratic work schedules, fluctuating public benefits, and other changes that undermine not only their precarious finances but also, evidence suggests, the health, education and well-being of their children.

Parents and caregivers will be left to make increasingly difficult choices, including sacrificing family income, or choosing unstable care options, all of which increase overall family stress during an important window of brain development for the child.

It is time to address California’s antiquated childcare system rate model. New data points to a loss of 18,000 licensed childcare slots across the state between 2019 and 2021, adding to an already acute shortage of spaces. Failure to act leaves ECE providers, a predominantly women of color workforce, to accept poverty wages and go into debt, rather than ask their families to pay fees, when they can least afford it. California must do better.

Edward (Eddie) Taylor has worked for United Way since 2006 and is now CEO of the Northern Santa Barbara County operation. His extensive experience includes as Habitat for Humanity NSBC, Board Member & Board President; Leadership Santa Maria Valley; Governor’s Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Board Member; C3H Homeless Coalition, Executive Council Member; and many other organizations. Eddie is a certified Nonprofit Executive.

