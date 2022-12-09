This week's new vocabulary word is "decompensate." Psychiatrists use it to describe mentally ill people who are totally losing their ... well, acting like former President Donald J. Trump: having Nazis over for dinner and then demanding that the Constitution be set aside and that he be reinstated, presumably for life.

And then denying his own written words.

Mary Trump, the clinical psychologist and would-be Fuehrer's niece, has long predicted something like this. "He's never been in a situation in which he has lost in a way he can't escape from," she told Politico's Michael Kruse soon after the 2020 election. For a pathological narcissist, psychiatrists warn, being seen as a loser equates with "psychic death." More recently, with her uncle's legal troubles multiplying and the walls closing in, Mary Trump fears for the worst.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

