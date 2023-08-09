Maybe it's my advanced age talking, but I doubt very much that the conventional wisdom regarding the 2024 presidential election will play out as expected: that is, as a Biden-Trump rematch with the Democratic incumbent winning another relatively close reelection bid.

As The Washington Post's Megan McArdle has put it: "We appear to be heading for a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump that almost no one wants except the candidates."

Maybe so, but I'd say the odds are against it. Possibly that's because I'm also a serious baseball fan, and I've noticed that the experts are most often mistaken. The New York Mets were supposed to be serious World Series contenders; instead, they're holding a trade-deadline fire sale. It takes more than high-dollar free-agents -- especially ones over age 35, who tend to get hurt a lot ...

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you