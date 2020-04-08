Woodrow Hartzog and Evan Selinger: How coronavirus (slightly) clouds the picture painted by tech firms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Facial recognition surveillance systems are ominous. People see how these tools threaten privacy and civil liberties and consider ways they might resist being tracked and profiled everywhere they go. One option that is regularly tossed around is the idea of frustrating identification systems with clothing and accessories that obscure and distort our appearance.

Until now, it's mostly been art installations and academic projects experimenting with face-jamming. But with the spread of COVID-19 fueling expanded surveillance as well as the number of people who are wearing face masks, scarves and bandanas, there's a flicker of hope that masks will make face recognition harder and harder to implement.

Wouldn't it be nice to be able to opt-out so easily?

Unfortunately, more people covering their faces won't meaningfully thwart face recognition technology, or make it any less urgent to grapple with the threats that go along with it.

Face coverings are important for public health. But they are just a speed bump for facial recognition. These systems are still flawed and they still present huge problems for privacy and civil rights. If anything, COVID-19 is likely to spur more, not less, facial surveillance.