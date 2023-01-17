Thomas Elias

Almost any way you look at it, the current request by California’s largest utility company for $1.36 billion over the next three years in subsidies for its wildfire prevention program can only be described as yet another attempt to rip off its 16 million customers.

It will be up to the five-member California Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to decide whether the company gets away with this latest attempt at highway robbery.

Plus, it’s a virtual certainty that if PG&E gets the money it now seeks, the state’s other big privately-owned electric companies – Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric – will shortly beg for a similar handout.

