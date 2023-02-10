Thomas Elias

Until a short time ago, top executives of California’s privately owned utility companies had nothing personal to fear from any decision they made, even if it cost dozens of human lives.

That’s how it went when Pacific Gas & Electric Co. officials neglected to maintain gas pipelines adequately in the San Francisco suburb of San Bruno, which led to an explosion that killed eight persons in 2010.

And when PG&E executives neglected to trim vegetation near power lines, causing a manslaughter conviction for the company when almost 100 died in fires during 2017 and 2018. And when negligent corporate decisions caused billions of dollars in damage over the last 15 years in areas served by Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric.

