Thomas Elias

Toyota Motors makes a sport utility vehicle called the “4Runner.” But the company, like rival General Motors, might better be called a classic front-runner.

Another term for that might be “bandwagon jumper.”

Back in 2017, when then-President Donald Trump began trying to remove California’s ability to set its own smog standards – granted in the federal Clean Air Act signed by Republican President Richard Nixon in 1970 – General Motors and Toyota backed his effort with a lawsuit later imitated by attorneys general of 17 Republican-controlled states.

