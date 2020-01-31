Toby Gordon: My son and the coronavirus

My son lives in China, where he teaches at an international school in Shenzhen, so I have been getting daily reports about the coronavirus outbreak in the region. Early last week, he was preparing for a long-planned hiking trip in a mountainous area in southwestern China to visit Tiger Leaping Gorge. His trip was paid for, and he was packed and ready to leave Jan. 22 for his Lunar New Year school holiday.

As the coronavirus news broke last Monday, he called and said he was thinking about cancelling his trip. It would entail many hours of travel on crowded trains and he might contract the virus in such close quarters. Like any mother would do, I told him not to go - without hesitation. He was over 8,000 miles away, and there wasn't much I could do except talk to him by phone and report news that he might not have access to in China.

Despite being in the midst of a fast-growing viral epidemic, he wasn't convinced of the risk that day.