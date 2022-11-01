I made my way out of the house this morning and was greeted by a beautiful, cool, clear, crisp, autumn morning on the vineyard. The grapevines were showing off their red, gold and yellow colors of the season in the soft light of early morning.
I drove up to our reservoir where I was greeted by a huge hawk sitting atop the fence surrounding the pond. He or she didn’t seem to care that I stopped a mere 15 feet away in my pickup to take in the beauty of the moment. It did not flinch as I drove away, hopefully its eyes were on a hapless gopher or squirrel out in the vineyard beyond.
Saturdays are quiet on the vineyard now that harvest is over, we picked the last of our grapes last Thursday in Santa Maria and Friday night our harvest was completed in Santa Ynez.
We remain optimistic for next season, as rain is predicted for the first week of November, I think everyone will welcome the rain and we can begin to chip away at replenishing our water supply after six-plus years of drought.
The weather was showing some signs of change as my wife Karen and I attended a BASF chemical company seminar in Truckee near Lake Tahoe two weeks ago. We left Los Alamos around noon and the temperature was near 92 degrees.
We wanted to break the 7-hour drive up by staying over in Los Banos and having dinner at one of my favorite Basque restaurants, Wool Growers. The family style atmosphere and food at Wool Growers did not disappoint.
Karen and I shared the “set up” of salad, beans, lamb stew and vegetable soup, topped off with a rib eye steak for Karen and lamb chops for me. We visited with a nice couple from Los Banos while we ate dinner.
I wish Los Banos was closer, I would be a regular for dinner or lunch at Wool Growers, probably would not be good for my waistline though.
The next morning after a great breakfast at Courtyard Mimosa, a little restaurant near our motel, we headed up I-5 for the 4-hour drive to Truckee.
Once we started to climb up I-80 the weather began to cool down to the mid 70s, still warm for this time of year. By the time we left the beautiful Ritz Carlton resort where the seminar was held on Saturday morning, the temperatures had dropped to below freezing during the night and light snow was forecast for later that day.
We definitely needed our coats as Karen and I waited with our luggage for my pickup to arrive at the front of the resort. We made our way down to the valley floor where the winds were blowing across open fields causing some dust to cross the highway.
It was sad to see once productive almond orchards and vineyards reduced to rows of dead trees and vines pushed out, waiting to be ground up into giant piles of mulch due to the drought and mismanagement of water resources.
It was good to get away for a few days and learn about new technologies related to agriculture, but it’s always nice to get back home. Let’s hope that forecast rain is headed our way.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com