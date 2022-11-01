Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
Kevin Merrill

I made my way out of the house this morning and was greeted by a beautiful, cool, clear, crisp, autumn morning on the vineyard. The grapevines were showing off their red, gold and yellow colors of the season in the soft light of early morning.

I drove up to our reservoir where I was greeted by a huge hawk sitting atop the fence surrounding the pond. He or she didn’t seem to care that I stopped a mere 15 feet away in my pickup to take in the beauty of the moment. It did not flinch as I drove away, hopefully its eyes were on a hapless gopher or squirrel out in the vineyard beyond.

Saturdays are quiet on the vineyard now that harvest is over, we picked the last of our grapes last Thursday in Santa Maria and Friday night our harvest was completed in Santa Ynez.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

