Once again our politicians in Sacramento have caused us to wonder just how low their IQ really is with the passing of the organic recycling Law which we, as citizens, are required to obey.
Supposedly, in the name of environmentalism — trying to save the planet — all our food waste is no longer to be placed into a garbage can, but rather into a green waste can used for grass and yard clippings.
First off, do our politicians realize that our garbage cans are picked up each week, whereas the green waste cans are collected every other week? What will it be like during the warmer months of the year when the green waste cans contain rotting, stinking food with swarms of buzzing flies and maggots because of a two-week collection cycle with every family throwing away food waste throughout a city?
But wait, there’s more, as they say on television commercials. Green waste cans are only needed for homeowners who have yards with grass and clippings. What about the millions of apartments and condominiums throughout the state which, to date, have not needed them? Gardeners perform this work and haul away the clippings.
Apartment and condominium dwellers don’t have green waste cans. Well, I guess all the cities, counties and garbage companies associated with government collection contracts will be required to supply them to every household. What will this cost?
During this time of hyper-inflation the cost of these cans will be passed on to the customer in the form of higher collection fees. When a 20-unit apartment owner, who now uses a large collection bin on his property, must pay for 20 new green waste cans, one for each resident, where will they all be placed?
Next to each front door maybe? Won’t that look nice.
Where will all these cans come from? Well, they will need to be manufactured, of course. And what are they made of? They are made of plastic, which comes from oil.
Yes, in the name of environmentalism, our politicians will cause our state to use perhaps millions more gallons of oil to manufacture millions of plastic garbage cans which the citizens may or may not use to engage in this silly new law.
Remember the children’s story about the emperor's new clothes? In his pride and arrogance he paraded naked through the streets in front of all the people thinking he was wearing the most elegant new clothes. Our politicians in Sacramento are doing the same thing with this new law. In the name of the environment they parade naked in front of all of us.