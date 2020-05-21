Terry Kaufman: When you’re called back to work, but the kids are still home

Employees are entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave, the first 10 days of which may be unpaid. After that, employees on leave are entitled to at least two-thirds of their regular pay based on the number of hours they would otherwise work. After the leave ends, the employer must restore an employee to his or her prior position.

The expansion act, however, isn’t available to employees who work for companies that employ more than 500 workers. For workplaces with fewer than 25 employees, an employer is not required to rehire a worker if his or her previous position no longer exists because of the pandemic, as long as the company makes reasonable efforts to restore the worker to an equivalent position.

What if a worker returns to work and leaves a child home? “California makes it a crime to willfully expose a child to the likelihood of physical harm, or to knowingly place a child in an unsafe situation,” advises criminal defense attorney Lara Yeretsian.

“It would be hard to argue that the parent of a young child didn’t know harm might occur if that child was left alone,” she adds. “It becomes trickier if an older sibling is at home. How old must the sibling be? Is it reasonable to rely on an older child to watch a younger child?”