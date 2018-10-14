Measure E2018 has become quite controversial. It makes sense: no one likes taxes, the bond will put LUSD in debt, and opponents worry about the school district and board members profiting off of side “pay-to-play” deals. I didn’t vote for it in June. But here’s why I’m voting for it now.
According to U.S. News and World Report, California ranks 44th in the nation for K-12 educational performance. The performance of California schools has been in decline for about 30 years. This is about the same time Prop. 13 was passed, preventing school boards from implementing property taxes and forcing schools to rely more on state funding. A 2017 article published by the California Budget and Policy Center reports that California currently ranks 41st in spending per student. The connection between school funding and performance is pretty clear.
ME2018 is a bond measure -- used to help fund buildings and facilities.
The Center for Cities and Schools, a nonpartisan research group out of Cal Berkeley, reports that most California school districts are neglecting facilities due to state budget cuts. LUSD spent $3 million less in 2017/2018 than what it should be spending in one year alone, according to research.
The bad news is that there really aren’t any other options outside of taxation to raise funds. Out of the three options we do have, only the bond has a chance of getting passed. There’s a sales tax, which only one district in California has succeeded in passing. Then there’s the parcel tax which requires less accountability, gives the district more control, and requires ⅔ vote. Not going to happen.
A bond measure offers hope. There are more rules and regulations: the maximum amount that can be taxed is $30 per $100k value of the property; funds can only be used for buildings and facilities; and the district is required to provide financials and elect a citizen oversight committee to monitor spending. And bonds are easier to pass-- only 55 percent vote is required.
Why is this bond important? Tons of research has revealed a very strong correlation between school facilities and student achievement. Who can learn in a classroom that floods, has no circulating air, and that hasn’t been properly cleaned or painted in decades?
Maybe you don’t have kids, but if you own property in the area, you should still care about the schools. The value of your property is heavily linked to school performance. Right now, over half of our schools are rated as below average on greatschools.org. Our schools are not performing at a high enough level to foster growth. If we want growth, we’re going to have to invest in it.
Withholding needed funds isn’t protecting our taxes from shady business dealings or ineptitude -- it’s punishing the students and the community.
If you truly care about where the funds are going and whether or not LUSD is operating ethically, the answer isn’t voting “no” on E2018 -- it’s voting for school board members who will do their job. Elect school board members who will question the district financials, who will create a citizen’s oversight committee that is knowledgeable and impartial (and not their buddies), and who will protect our children rather than the interests of “the good ‘ole boys.”
Vote smart and force the school district to be held accountable or embrace our new sobriquet and truly become the “armpit of the valley.”