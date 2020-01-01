Susan Salcido: Health, happiness, education in 2020

For as long as I can remember — from growing up in Santa Maria to leaving home to attend UC Santa Barbara, to the present — there has been one particular holiday that my family has held close: New Year’s Day.

As a child, we celebrated birthdays, holidays, and other special events together, but now, as the family has grown up, and we have our own families, getting us together often shifts around schedules and availability.

New Year’s Day is the one day we are committed to being together. And although we have changed the time from early morning gatherings to afternoons to accommodate those of us traveling from out of town, the day itself can’t be missed.

Wherever we celebrate New Year’s Eve, we always make sure to gather at our parents’ house for New Year’s Day. It’s that important.

As I reflect on the past year and this new one, there is one part of this tradition that is surfacing for me in a significant way. It’s the time on New Year’s Day when my father imparts insights, reflections and wishes for the upcoming year to the rest of the family.