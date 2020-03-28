Steve Popkin: Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO addresses community
Guest Commentary

Steve Popkin: Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO addresses community

{{featured_button_text}}

The administration and staff of Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Lompoc Health and the Comprehensive Care Center are thankful for the outpouring of support in recent days for our healthcare workers. Our highest priority is the health and safety of our community members, our medical staff and our employees.

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the public as our policies and actions adapt to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, and to the guidance and recommendations of federal, state, and county organizations, which are being updated often multiple times per day.

We are collaborating very closely with the other hospitals in Santa Barbara County, and with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. We are all regularly sharing best practices so that we can attack this situation in a unified and effective manner.

The types of issues we are dealing with on a daily basis include but are not limited to:

  • maintaining adequate inventory of personal protective equipment, screening of patients and others who come to our medical facilities
  • implementing advanced infection prevention procedures to minimize risk
  • maintaining adequate clinical staffing
  • preparing to enact our Surge Plan should it become necessary
  • enacting protocols for employees and medical staff who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19
  • preparing for increased bed and ventilator demand
  • implementing virtual primary care visits for our Lompoc Health patients
  • effectively managing the COVID-19 testing and result turnaround process.

Regarding COVID-19 testing, you may have heard in the media that there will soon be a piece of laboratory equipment where the COVID-19 test can be performed on-site with a 45-minute turnaround time, instead of a one- to six-day turnaround time. LVMC already has that equipment, however the vendor is just starting to make available the software and supplies needed to run the tests. We are doing everything we can to be up and running as soon as possible.

We understand that in these times, the public is seeking reliable and helpful information about the status of the disease. We want to assure you that our website, lompocvmc.com, is regularly updated with health information, changes in procedures at the hospital, Comprehensive Care Center, and Lompoc Health clinics, and includes links to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and community resources.

We have received numerous offers of support from the community, including from those offering to provide hand-made protective masks. The first guidance received was that we could not use unapproved masks, but we are now looking at ways to potentially use them for alternative purposes. Whether or not we can ultimately use them, we sincerely appreciate the very kind gesture.

If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions, or have an urgent need that is not being addressed and feel we might be able to help, please email me directly at popkins@lompocvmc.com. I will make sure that you get a reply from either me or a member of our LVMC team.

Once again, thank you very much for your continued support. We are here for you.

 

Steve Popkin is the Chief Executive Officer of Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael R. Bloomberg: The economic response we need to the coronavirus
Columnists

Michael R. Bloomberg: The economic response we need to the coronavirus

  • Updated

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG Never before has a public-health emergency created such widespread economic paralysis. As government officials work to slow the spread of the coronavirus, treat the afflicted, and save lives, it is essential that Congress and the president take immediate actions to stabilize a dangerously teetering economy and lay the groundwork for long-term recovery.

Andy Caldwell: Take a coronavirus chill pill
Columnists

Andy Caldwell: Take a coronavirus chill pill

ANDY CALDWELL I walked into Costco to see for myself. Had there really been a run on water and toilet paper as a result of hysteria having to do with the coronavirus? The answer is yes! This, in spite of the fact that there has been no indication that our water supplies could either be contaminated or shut off in the event of a pandemic, and this particular flu affects the lungs and not the digestive tract. The other run on the market that at least made some sense was the hoarding of hand sanitizer.

+10
Commentary: First responders need protection: Let's not repeat the mistake of 9/11 as we fight coronavirus
Columnists

Commentary: First responders need protection: Let's not repeat the mistake of 9/11 as we fight coronavirus

  • Updated

New York City is at the heart of the coronavirus crisis. Each day, we see the grim tally as hospitalizations and deaths rise. To beat this pandemic, our city is relying on health care workers, first responders and public servants. But these workers cannot protect us if we don't protect them. I am deeply alarmed by the stories of rationed masks and hazardous working conditions that our ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News